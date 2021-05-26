  1. Politics
Chinese envoy:

Extension of Iran-IAEA deal boosting JCPOA talks

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – China welcomes the extension of the Iran-IAEA agreement because it provides favorable conditions for advancing the ongoing Joint Commission of JCPOA, said Wang Qun, Chinese envoy to the United Nations in Vienna.

Referring to the Iran-IAEA agreement extended until June 24, Wang Qun in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) said that China hopes that all parties will strengthen their sense of urgency, show political determination, and seek concrete solutions and initial agreement on restoring the JCPOA.

In a phone talk held with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping also emphasized that Beijing has always supported and will continue to support the JCPOA as a multilateral international agreement and its full implementation.

 Xi Jinping said that the United States cannot withdraw from or return to the JCPOA at any time, and the lifting of all sanctions against Iran is necessary for the United States to return to the deal.

