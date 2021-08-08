US military logistics convoy was targeted in Nasiriyah, Iraq

The Saberin News reported in breaking news today that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Nasiriyah in southern Iraq.

Iraqi companies carry US army requirements through the joint border with Kuwait into Iraq.

US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day, so the US military has outsourced equipment transportation to Iraqi private companies.

Dozens of attacks on US troops have been reported since spring. A piece of legislation approved in the Iraqi parliament in early 2020 after the US assassination of Resistance forces commander near Baghdad airport has called for an end to the presence of the foreign troops in the country, something that has yet to be fulfilled.

