US military logistics convoys targeted in 4 Iraqi provinces

Four logistical support convoys belonging to US forces were targeted in the Iraqi provinces of Hilla, Nasiriyah, Samawah, and Diwaniyah on Sunday.

According to Iraqi sources, a convoy of logistical support belonging to US forces was targeted in the Iraqi central province of Hilla.

According to this report, another convoy belonging to American forces was attacked in Nasiriyah province.

Two American convoys were also targeted in Iraq's Samawah and Diwaniyah provinces.

No report on the extent of damages is available.

