Local sources told SANA that US forces brought out a new convoy consisting of 15 trucks loaded with wheat into Iraq through an illegitimate al-Walid crossing.

Last Wednesday, the US forces took out a convoy consisting of 27 trucks laden with Syrian stolen wheat from Tal Alou silos towards the Iraqi lands, SANA reported.

It should be noted that all the looting and inhumane acts of the US Army in Syria are carried out in cooperation with the QSD militia.

