Hamas announces this Friday as 'Day of Rage' in West Bank

In a statement, Hamas announced: "Next Friday should be "Day of Rage in the [West] cities and large-scale rallies will be held at all intersections [with the Zionists]."

Emphasizing the need for tension against the settlers, Hamas noted that there must be a comprehensive resistance against the Zionist regime.

It noted that the attacks of the Zionist settlers in the cities and villages of the West Bank and the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque are aimed at saving the regime's face.

Comprehensive resistance is the future option for confronting the Zionist regime and deterring the settlers, Hamas added.

