May 23, 2021, 6:00 PM

Morrocan PM felicitates Haniyeh on vicotry in 12-day war

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Morrocan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani congratulated the Head of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh on victory against the Zionist regime in the 12-day war.

"We will continue to be at the forefront of defending the Palestinian and the Palestinian people in liberating the country and establishing an independent state in the capital, the occupied Quds," El Othmani wrote in his message.

Morocco is the fourth Arab country after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan to normalize relations with the Zionist regime in 2020.

In the 12-day war, the Palestinian resistance groups succeeded to fire missiles all across the lands occupied by Israel.

Failing to make resistance groups give in in their missile war against occupation and injustice, finally, the Zionist regime agreed to an unconditional ceasefire.

The ceasefire brought a wave of joy and happiness to the Palestinians, who poured into the streets showing V signs and waved flags. 

