  1. Politics
May 24, 2021, 10:47 PM

US presidnt:

Blinken visit aims to stress US commitment to Israel security

Blinken visit aims to stress US commitment to Israel security

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The US President Joe Biden has said that the upcoming visit by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken to the Middle East will take place to reaffirm "ironclad commitment to Israel’s security."

In a statement on Monday, the US President Joe Biden said that "Following up on our quiet, intensive diplomacy to bring about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, I have asked my Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, to travel to the Middle East this week."

Biden's statement added that "During his trip, Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security."

The irony is that the White House Monday statement further claimed that the Secretary of State's visit will take place to support the Palestinian people in Gaza while the US blocked the international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza in the UN Security Council.

KI/FNA14000303000784

News Code 173902
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173902/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News