Ayatollah Khamenei sends messages to Resistance leaders

Ayatollah Khamenei sent separate messages to the Palestinian Resistance leaders, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah and Head of the Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) Ismail Haniyeh on Monday.

In his message to Haniyeh, the Leader called the struggle against the occupiers of Palestine a resistance against oppression, infidelity and arrogance. "You will be victorious and purify the holy land from the filth of usurpers."

"Our hearts are with you at the scene of your struggles and we constantly pray for the continuation of your victories," Ayatollah Khamenei said in his message to Ziad al-Nakhalah.

ZZ/5219434