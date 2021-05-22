Netanyahu hopes war on Gaza gains him support in Israel

The Israeli aggression on Gaza has been ongoing since May 10, leaving 248 martyrs, including 66 children, with more than 1,900 people wounded. The Palestinian resistance has fired around 4600 missiles at the Zionist cities and settlements since the start of the aggression on May 10, inflicting heavy losses upon the Israelis.

Finally, the Israeli cabinet was forced late Thursday to approve an Egyptian ceasefire proposal in Gaza which many believe is a victory for the Resistance.

According to some, the Palestinian Resistance gained several achievements during the Zionist regime's 12-day war against the Gaza Strip. In addition to defeating the enemy and forcing the occupier to accept the terms of the ceasefire, the Palestinian Resistance succeeded in creating unity and cohesion throughout Palestine, from Quds to the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In this regard, American analyst and columnist Stephen Lendman said, "Palestinians in the West Bank, East Quds, as well as in Gaza, united redoubtably against Israeli aggression. There’s no doubt that the Netanyahu regime sustained a black eye for its high crimes internationally though perhaps not domestically."

The following is the full text of his interview:

How different was this conflict from the previous ones?

Another factor this time has been greater world community pressure on Israel to halt the conflict A difference this time compared to three previous Israeli wars on Gaza since December 2008 has been greater redoubtable Palestinian resistance than earlier. It was combined with impressive pro-Palestinian rallies in cities across the US and in many other countries, including in Chicago where I live near its famed Water Tower and on the city’s south side.

Another factor this time has been greater world community pressure on Israel to halt the conflict. Operation Protective Edge in summer 2014 lasted 51 days.

Without pressure, including Thursday through UN General addresses, Israeli aggression likely would have continued much longer. Yet it was very intense while it lasted. It’ll take years to rebuild. World community donations are required to accomplish it.

For affected Gazan families that lost loved ones or whose members sustained disabling injuries, things will never be the same. Most disturbing is the lack of accountability for Israeli Nuremberg-level crimes, not this time or earlier. And further aggression against the Strip and oppression throughout the Occupied Territories is virtually guaranteed.

What are the reasons behind the Resistance groups' recent victory, particularly the role of Iran?

Netanyahu hopes war on Gaza gains him enough support in Israel to be able once again to form a coalition government Palestinians in the West Bank, East Quds, as well as in Gaza, united redoubtably against Israeli aggression. There’s no doubt that the Netanyahu regime sustained a black eye for its high crimes internationally though perhaps not domestically.

Netanyahu’s main concern is retaining power for its own sake, including to avoid imprisonment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust if convicted — with very strong evidence against him. He hopes war on Gaza gains him enough support in Israel to be able once again to form a coalition government.

The war was very much politically motivated, whether it benefits him politically uncertain. Palestinian resistance gained support from the world community street. The key problem for Palestinians is one-sided US-led Western support for Israel and indifference toward them.

That remains unchanged and that matters most of all. Israel knows if it retains US/Western support, it can do what it pleases unaccountably.

Considering the new facts on the ground, how do you see the future of "Deal of Century" and particularly the Zionist's plans to redraw the map of the region to the geopolitical interest of the West?

Trump’s support for Israel was more extreme than any of his predecessors. So far, Biden has gone much the same way The peace process, including Trump’s Deal of the Century, was and remains a colossal hoax. They’re what I call no-peace/peace plans that are always dead on or before arrival.

Trump’s support for Israel was more extreme than any of his predecessors. So far, Biden has gone much the same way. Only his rhetoric differs, not policies, and they alone matter. He blocked four mild draft Security Council statements on the Gaza war. He couldn’t block Thursday General Assembly addresses — including powerful condemnation of Israel by Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif.

I’m hopeful in the long term for equity and justice at last for long-suffering Palestinians. But over the short and intermediate-term, I see little or nothing positive happening, clearly not from the US or West — and that’s what matters most.

Interview by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan