In a tweet on Sat. the country's President Mohamed Ibrahim Solih reiterated his country's support for Palestine and stressed that the country would remain in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Maldives government has stated that it stands against the injustices being committed by the regime against the people of Palestine and that the Maldives remains in solidarity with the Palestinian people's struggle to secure their right to statehood.

