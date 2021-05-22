Citizens in Paris rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza

A great number of people in Paris, capital of France convened in streets on Saturday to express their solidarity with the defenseless people of Gaza against the Zionist regime’s atrocities and crimes, Sputnik news agency reported.

According to the report, protesters called for an end to the Israeli aggression against Palestinian people and at the same time, they expressed their support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

It should be noted that at least 243 citizens in Gaza, including more than 100 women and children, were martyred during the recent brutal attacks by the Zionist regime.

In recent days, many people in European countries and other parts of the world held peaceful demonstrations and called for an end to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians.

MA/5218021