FM Zarif meets with ex-Italian PM to discuss bilateral issues

During the official meeting with Italian officials, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talk with former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema at the residence of Iran’s Ambassador to Rome to discuss mutual cooperation between Iran and Italy, latest regional developments and also international issues.

Zarif also met and held talk with the newly-appointed Chairman of Iran-Italy Joint Chamber of Commerce Giuseppe Zampini at the residence of Iranian envoy to Italy and exchanged their views on the economic and trade cooperation between Iranian and Italian companies especially outlook of future condition in the field of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif started its European tour last Thursday with his visit to Spanish capital Madrid and held talks with Spanish counterpart and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

It should be noted that Foreign Minister Zarif met and held talk with Italian Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico in Rome on Tuesday.

MA/IRN84334021