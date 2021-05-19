FM Zarif arrives in Dublin to meet with Irish officials

Continuing to meet with officials of European countries and in the third destination of his trip, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in the Irish capital of Dublin on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the country's officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif started his European tour last Thursday with his visit to the Spanish capital of Madrid and held talks with his Spanish counterpart and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

On the second destination of his visit to Europe, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, travelled to Rome to meet with Vatican and Italian officials.

