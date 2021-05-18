Iran urges preparing Tehran-Rome ties to enter new era

Iranian FM Zarif met and held talks with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Rosario Petrocelli. The two sides met in Rome on Tue.

During the meeting, Zarif called for the removal of existing barriers and the preparation of relations for entering a new era of economic cooperation.

Referring to the 160-year-old relations between the two governments, he made a positive assessment of the areas of cooperation with Italy, especially in the economic sector and cooperation between the small and medium-sized companies of the two sides.

Elsewhere, in his remarks, Zarif pointed to the dangerous regional situation caused by the actions of the Zionist regime and condemned the hostile measures against the Palestinian people.

He also stressed the importance of political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Italy.

The Foreign Minister also explained the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the situation in Yemen and Afghanistan.

The Italian official, for his part, stressed the importance of relations between the two countries, as well as the interest in expanding parliamentary cooperation, and assessed the capacity of cooperation between the two countries beyond the current level.

