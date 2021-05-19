Tehran, Rome agree on Italy's resuming business with Iran

In a tweet on late Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "In talks with Italian political & business leaders, agreed on Italy's great advantage in resuming business with Iran."

"Excellent meetings with @Roberto_Fico, @vitopetrocelli, @luigidimaio, ex-PM D’Alema & Iran-Italy Chamber Chair Zampini," he added.

"Also discussed region, incl #Palestine," Iranian FM said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif started his European tour last Thursday with his visit to the Spanish capital of Madrid and held talks with his Spanish counterpart and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

Zarif arrived in Rome on Sunday to meet with Italian and Vatican officials to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations.

