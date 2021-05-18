Zarif, Fico discuss regional, international, mutual issues

Referring to the one hundred and sixty years of relations between the two countries and reviewing the various areas of political, economic, and parliamentary relations, as well as the prospect of removing obstacles to the development and expansion of cooperation, especially in economic and trade relations, Iranian FM said that his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Rome, in various sectors, in particular bilateral Parliamentary ties.

Referring to the ongoing situation in occupied lands, Zarif called on the international community to act against the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the occupied territories.

In their meeting, the two sides also reviewed ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna and other regional countries' issues.

While emphasizing the importance of expanding relations between the two countries, the Iranian official, for his turn, stressed the interest in exchanging parliamentary delegations between the two countries.

