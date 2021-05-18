  1. Politics
May 18, 2021, 6:31 PM

Zarif, Fico discuss regional, international, mutual issues

Zarif, Fico discuss regional, international, mutual issues

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – In their Tues. meeting in Rome, Iranian FM Zarif and the Italian Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico conferred on various regional, bilateral, and international issues.

Referring to the one hundred and sixty years of relations between the two countries and reviewing the various areas of political, economic, and parliamentary relations, as well as the prospect of removing obstacles to the development and expansion of cooperation, especially in economic and trade relations, Iranian FM said that his country is interested in expanding cooperation with Rome, in various sectors, in particular bilateral Parliamentary ties.

Referring to the ongoing situation in occupied lands, Zarif called on the international community to act against the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and the occupied territories.

In their meeting, the two sides also reviewed ongoing JCPOA talks in Vienna and other regional countries' issues.

While emphasizing the importance of expanding relations between the two countries, the Iranian official, for his turn, stressed the interest in exchanging parliamentary delegations between the two countries.

HJ/TSN2505617

News Code 173641
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173641/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News