Zarif's meeting with Italian Lower House Speaker held

Earlier on Tues. Zarif met and held talks with the President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Italian Senate Vito Rosario Petrocelli.

Zarif arrived in Rome on Sunday morning on the second destination of his visit to Europe, to meet with Vatican and Italian officials.

He has already met with the Leader of the World Catholic Church Pope Francis in the Vatican City, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, and Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

