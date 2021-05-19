FM Zarif meets with Irish ranking officials on bilateral ties

In a tweet on Wed. at the end of his European tour, Zarif wrote, “In Dublin on my third and final leg of a European trip. Met with @PresidentIRL and FM @simoncoveney. Recognizing our emotional ties, discussed furthering political, economic and social relations.”

“Also discussed JCPOA, Yemen, Afghanistan and grave situation in Palestine,” he added.

In his meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized interest of the Islamic Republic of Iran in expanding cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields which was welcomed by the President of Ireland.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on the latest developments in Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan.

In his meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Zarif expressed his country’s interest for enhancing and promoting bilateral cooperation as well as taking advantage of capacity of non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council and facilitating UNSC Resolution 2231 for cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif started his European tour last Thursday with his visit to the Spanish capital of Madrid and held talks with his Spanish counterpart and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

On the second destination of his visit to Europe, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, traveled to Rome to meet with Vatican and Italian officials.

