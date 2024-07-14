EU condemns new Israel massacre of civilians in Gaza

Josep Borrell wrote a message on his X social network: Again, an Israeli force’s attack intended against Hamas’ targets seems to have provoked a carnage M refugee camp, designated safe zone by Israel.

Referring to the number of Palestinian martyrs, he clarified: “Many civilians reportedly killed. Wars have limitations enshrined in international law; end can’t justify all means. We condemn any violence”.

Borrell went on to call for an independent investigation, accountability and an end to what he called the horrific situation of innocent civilians in Gaza. “Once again we call for access to independent investigations and accountability, and for an end to the appalling situation of innocent civilians in Gaza.”

During the past 9 months, the Zionist regime has launched a massive genocidal campaign in Gaza, closing all the crossings and preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid, while turning the coastal territory into ruins.

So far, the Zionist regime has defied all international laws and UN resolutions and rulings by the World Court and keep massacring civilians in Gaza.

On Saturday, the Zionists bombed the city of Khan Yunis, killing at least 71 people (some sources say 90 people) and wounding 289 others. The area overwhelmed by thousands of Palestinian refugees is witnessing constant Israeli bombing and shelling.

MNA/IRN