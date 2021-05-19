Rockets from southern Lebanon hit occupied territories

There are reports of rockets firing from southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon, according to the al-Jazeera Arabic telegram channel citing the Israeli military.

The reports say that as many as 4 rockets were fired at Haifa, one of which was shot down by the Iron Dome.

Al-Jazeera Arabic quoted the Israeli regime's military as saying in a statement that two rockets fired from southern Lebanon were intercepted, and the two others landed in uninhabited areas.

The rockets that were fired at northern occupied territories came from the coastal area of Tyre in southern Lebanon, according to the Zionist military.

Zionist local media say that the municipality of Nahariya in northern occupied lands is getting ready to open shelters after rockets fired from Lebanon hit areas near Haifa and al-Jalil.

This item is being updated...

