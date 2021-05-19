Biden booed during Michigan visit by pro-Palestine protesters

The media said that when Joe Biden was visiting one of the battleground states that handed him victory in the presidential election on Tuesday, he was met with rage over how his administration has reacted to Israel’s continued deadly aggression on Gaza.

The pro-Palestinian protesters and human rights advocates have asked the US president to take a tougher stance against the Israeli regime amid the deadly aggression.

It has been reported that Biden called on the Zionist regime's prime minister Netanyahu to de-escalate the situation during a phone call on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, it was reported on Monday that the Biden administration had approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel amid the ongoing Palestinian-Zionist regime conflict.

KI/FNA14000229000890