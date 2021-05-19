  1. World
Biden booed during Michigan visit by pro-Palestine protesters

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden was booed during his visit to Michigan by hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied to condemn his administration’s stance on Israel’s ongoing deadly aggression on Gaza.

The media said that when Joe Biden was visiting one of the battleground states that handed him victory in the presidential election on Tuesday, he was met with rage over how his administration has reacted to Israel’s continued deadly aggression on Gaza.

The pro-Palestinian protesters and human rights advocates have asked the US president to take a tougher stance against the Israeli regime amid the deadly aggression.

It has been reported that Biden called on the Zionist regime's prime minister Netanyahu to de-escalate the situation during a phone call on Wednesday afternoon. 

Meanwhile, it was reported on Monday that the Biden administration had approved the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel amid the ongoing Palestinian-Zionist regime conflict.

