No horizon for political solution, main reason of Gaza crisis

Speaking in a news conference on Tue., French foreign minister reiterated that no horizon for a political solution is the main reason behind crisis in Gaza in Palestine.

While emphasizing the need to advance peace process, Le Drian called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to discuss the immediate cessation of clashes in Gaza Strip.

In continuation of his speech, he called on the Zionist regime to respect Palestinian rights and international humanitarian law.

Continued conflict in the West Bank and Gaza Strip will lead to regional conflict, he criticized.

Stressing the need to stop conflict between Zionist regime and Palestinians, French foreign minister called for the start of peace process as soon as possible.

The Zionist regime's criminal and brutal attacks on various parts of the Gaza Strip over the past week have displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians from their homes.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday that more than 52,000 people have been displaced following the bombing of Palestinian homes by the Zionist regime in Gaza Strip.

According to the report, displaced Palestinians are currently seeking refuge in 50 UNRWA-affiliated schools in Gaza Strip and are facing a number of problems such as shortages of medicine and food.

