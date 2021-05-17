Blinken asks Israeli regime to give evidence on Jala tower

The United States has requested Israel to provide more information on the recent airstrike on a building in Gaza that housed international media outlets, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, according to Sputnik

"As you know, [US] President [Joe] Biden and other members of the administration have raised directly our concerns with the Israeli counterparts ... Shortly after the strike, we did request additional details," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The Israeli military bombed the 13-storey Jala Tower in Gaza, which housed offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera TV channel, as well as residential apartments.

This is while the US secretary of state repeated on Monday that the Israeli regime "has the right to defend itself."

He also called on the Palestinian resistance groups to end firing rockets towards Israeli-occupied territories, according to al-Jazeera.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has also said on Monday that the attacks on civilian positions in Palestine by the Israeli military are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, China has already blamed the US for the UN Security Council’s lack of action on the new violence in Palestine so far.

The new round of conflict began after Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave Tel Aviv an ultimatum to withdraw its troops from Al-Aqsa mosque and release the Palestinian detainees. Prior to that, the Israeli security forces tried to forcefully evict Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in holy Quds which was followed by the Palestinian resistance group's ultimatum.

More than 200 Palestinians, including 59 children and 35 women, have been martyred so far while more than 1,305 people have also been injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

In response, the Gaza Resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards occupied lands, killing and injuring dozens of Zionists. The conflict has also crippled the Israeli economy.

