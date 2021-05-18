Netanyahu claims Hamas dealt 'unexpected blows'

The premier of the Zionist regime of Israel made the claims while a large number of the Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza are children.

The new round of clashes between the Palestinian Resistance and the Zionist regime began last Monday after an ultimatum given by the Gaza Resistance forces to Tel Aviv expired at 6 PM local time. The Palestinian resistance groups had requested the pullout of the Israeli forces from the al-Aqsa Mosque and Qud's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where the Zionist settlers with the support of the Israeli security forces were trying to forcefully evict Palestinian families. The forceful eviction of Palestinians sparked Palestinian demonstrations for days before the Gaza conflict began.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli regime's airstrikes has mounted to 222, including 61 children and 36 women. More than 1,400 Palestinians have also been injured so far.

In response, the Gaza Resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards the occupied lands, killing and injuring dozen of Zionists.

