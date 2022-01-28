Tehraners hold rallies in support of Yemeni people

Organized by the Islamic Development Coordination Council of Iran, a rally was held with the participation of the people of Tehran in support of Yemen after Friday prayers.

During this rally, the people condemned the inhumane acts and brutal killing of the oppressed Yemenis by the Hebrew-Arab coalition.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air, and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, in a bid to bring the ousted and fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

