Different countries hold vast rallies in support of Palestine

As crimes of the Zionist regime continue on the occupied lands and territories, various countries of the world, including the United States, are still the scene of large-scale rallies in support of Palestinian people.

Thousands of people across the United States and around the world took to the streets on Saturday in support of the Palestinian people and in condemnation of violence and brutality of the Zionist regime against Gaza residents.

Thousands of people flocked to the streets in New York, Texas, Washington, Massachusetts, and Chicago, waving Palestinian flags with slogans such as "Zionists must go."

Yesterday evening, for the second day of protest, German capital Berlin witnessed demonstration of thousands of German citizens in support of Palestinian people against Zionist regime's aggression on the occupied territories.

A similar demonstration was held in Danish city of Aarhus in support of Palestinian people against the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Also, thousands of people in UK capital London demonstrated on Saturday in support of Palestinian people and in condemnation of the Israeli army's attacks against the occupied lands.

MA/5212910