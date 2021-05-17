All resistance forces in united front against Zionist regime

In an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency (MNA) Nasr al-Shammari, the deputy secretary-general and the spokesman of Iraq's Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement said that the Islamic Resistance of Iraq will spare no effort in defending their brothers in the Palestinian resistance and the dear Palestinian people based on their religious and moral duties.

Shammari added that the Iraqi resistance is ready to support the Palestinian resistance in the form of weapons supplies and the transfer of experience or in the form of direct participation in the fight against the usurping regime of Israel.

The missile power of the Palestinian resistance pushed ahead of the struggle against the Zionist regime into a new stage, according to the Nujaba deputy secretary-general, adding that now a new balance of power has been formed.

He added that the resistance now has the upper hand in the struggle and has achieved new deterrence, rendering the Zionist regime to think twice before taking action.

He also touched upon the unity among all resistance forces across the region based on their shared Islamic beliefs, explaining that all the resistance groups in different parts of the region have formed a united front against the Israeli regime and in support of the Palestinian forces.

With regard to Iraq and the Parliament legislation to expel US troops from the country, the Nujaba deputy secretary-general said "the Weapons are the only way to force the American occupying forces to leave Iraq," adding that "the resistance operation is gradually intensifying."

"All the US military base or entity is within reach of the resistance. We can reach them in every corner of Iraq. Just as they do not have security in Baghdad or the south, they will not have security in the bases of Ain al-Assad and Al-Harir or anywhere else," Shammari underlined.

"As for the weakness and poor actions of the government, I must say that they are not really psychologically capable of creating such a discourse, and they still resort to false excuses to prolong the stay of the occupiers and hide behind the soldiers who have not been able to protect them," he said in response to a question about Iraqi government's inability to expel the US troops.

"We do not care about this inability of the government to resist. We will continue our own way. Our weapons are legitimate and we will not put them down, not only until the liberation of Iraq, but also until the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Zionist regime."

