Advocants of normalizing ties with zionists partners of crime

"The killing of women and children and the destruction of buildings, especially in populated areas, and the oppression of Gaza residents once again proved the inaction of the UN Security Council and international organizations towards the Palestinian people," Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday.

"These tragic events have made the Palestinian people even more frustrated with the receiving rights by the help of international human rights organizations," he added.

He noted that the countries that sought to normalize relations with the usurping Zionist regime, supported it, and gave a fake legitimacy to this regime are certainly complicit in the bloodshed of innocent Palestinian children and women.

"The crimes of the Zionists will not go unanswered, and the resistance forces will determine the fate of Palestine with struggle and perseverance," he added.

