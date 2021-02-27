US invasion on Resistance positions to face tough response

Nasr al-Shammari on Saturday reacted to the recent military invasion of the United States against the positions of the Resistance movement on joint borders between Iraq and Syria, Al-Ahad reported.

According to the report, he clarified that US airstrikes on some bases on common border of Syria and Iraq show inability of the United States to face the resistance groups directly.

While describing the US airstrikes on the Syrian-Iraqi border as ‘cowardly attack’, al-Shammari stated that these attacks show that US policies have failed.

The Deputy Secretary General of al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement also addressed the US officials, saying, "If you dare, instead of targeting the border points, fight directly with the resistance groups."

The United States launched an airstrike on Syrian territory on Thursday evening. Iran, Syria, and Russia condemned yesterday's US airstrikes.

