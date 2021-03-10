Compromise with Zionist regime to result in destruction

He reacted strongly to the speculations and purposeful statements aimed at normalizing the compromise between Iraq and the Zionist regime.

Addressing compromisers, Al-Shammari said that Iraq is not your ancestors’ property to confiscate its history, sanctities and social ideology.

He then pointed to the fatwa of Martyr Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr, saying that peace with Israel is tantamount to departure from religion and warned individuals and parties that are trying to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel.

This ruling is public and obvious, so, be wise, take a lesson and do not kill yourself with your own hands! he added.

Last night, Iraqi president reacted to the news published on social media that Iraqi President Barham Salih has given green light to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

At the same time, Iraqi president announced that media and social networks published fake news in this regard.

In this regard, spokesperson for Iraqi presidency denies the published news and attributed to Barham Salih that Iraq is ready to sign a compromise agreement with the Zionist regime if it coordinates with the Palestinians.

