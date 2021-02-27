US to pay heavy price for attacking Iraq resistance positions

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement Al-Nujaba issued a statement regarding the recent US military aggression against Iraq's resistance positions on the joint borders with Syria.

“At a time when Iraq is facing dangerous ups and downs in all areas, the American occupying forces are expanding their measures in violation of sovereignty of this country. In addition to invading Iraqi lands and territories, the United States has beefed up its military forces and has installed a defense system inside the cities and intervened in security and political issues.”

While strongly condemning the new crime of American occupiers in targeting a number of Hashd al-Sha’abi (Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, Al-Nujaba noted that the task of these fighters is to protect Iraqi borders against US-backed terrorists that are funded by Wahhabism.

Emphasizing that crimes of the enemy increase the determination and will of resistance forces in the fight against terrorism and expel occupiers, Al-Nujaba reiterated that the resistance front will give a tough and proportionate response and consequently, perpetrators will pay a heavy price.

MA/5157591