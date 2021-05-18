  1. Politics
Palestinian Resistance opposes to receive money for ceasefire

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Some Arab sources reported that the Zionist regime, through mediators, had offered a condition to the Palestinian Resistance to establish a ceasefire, however, Resistance has not accepted it.

Zionists have proposed that after their last attack on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Resistance must refuse to respond with missiles, then a ceasefire will be established.

According to the reports, the Zionist regime has claimed that if the Palestinian Resistance agrees to the proposal, Tel Aviv will also agree with providing large sums of money and economic aid from a Persian Gulf state.

According to Raialyoum, the content of this proposal shows that the Zionist regime seeks to present itself as the winner of the battle in the Occupied Territories of Palestine.

However, the Palestinian Resistance opposed the proposal and insists on its terms.

Resistance continues to insist on the withdrawal of the Zionist regime's police and soldiers of Al-Aqsa Mosque to guarantee the freedom of worshipers and to stop crimes against the residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

The Zionist regime has not accepted these conditions yet.

