Only "force" can stop Israel, Turkish expert tells MNA

Speaking to MNA correspondents, the Turkish scholar Professor Cengiz Tomar said that the recent aggression by the Israeli region against the Palestinians in Quds and part of Palestine is aimed at "complete Judaization of Al-Quds, destruction of Islamic buildings in Al-Aqsa Mosque and reconstruction of "Solomon's Temple".

Tomar referred to the failure of the Israeli PM in the formation of the cabinet after four rounds of elections, saying that, "To resolve this political crisis, Netanyahu is using the issue of Quds, Sheikh Jarrah and Al-Aqsa Mosque to gain the support of the far-right."

According to the Turkish expert, nothing but power can stop the actions of the Zionist regime. The issue of normalization cannot affect the behavior of Israel, but it will pave the way for the regime to exercise its cruelty and tyranny.

Until state powers come face to face with Israel, the regime will continue its aggressive attacks in line with it goals of destroying the Palestinian identity and Judaization in the occupied territories, according to Professor Tomar, adding the issue of normalization will make the issue of Palestine no longer the question of the Islamic world and the Arab world. In fact, the normalization of relations will turn the issue of Palestine into a Palestinian-Israeli issue.

