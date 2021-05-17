Iranian Emerg. Medical Services ready to back Palestians

In a letter to the Iranian Health Minister Masoud Namaki, Kolivand announced that the body is ready to transfer Palestinians injured in recent days during the attacks of the Zionist regime to Iran.

he also announced that Emergency Medical Services is ready to dispatch medical teams to the occupied lands.

As of Monday morning, 197 people, including 58 children and 34 women have been martyred and 1235 have been wounded in Gaza since hostilities flared up last Monday, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians.

