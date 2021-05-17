  1. Politics
May 17, 2021, 5:54 PM

Iranian Emerg. Medical Services ready to back Palestians

Iranian Emerg. Medical Services ready to back Palestians

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Pir-Hossein Kolivand, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services, voiced Iran's readiness for transferring injured Palestinians to Iran and their treatment.

In a letter to the Iranian Health Minister Masoud Namaki, Kolivand announced that the body is ready to transfer Palestinians injured in recent days during the attacks of the Zionist regime to Iran. 

he also announced that  Emergency Medical Services is ready to dispatch medical teams to the occupied lands. 

As of Monday morning, 197 people, including 58 children and 34 women have been martyred and 1235 have been wounded in Gaza since hostilities flared up last Monday, the Palestinian health ministry reported. 

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians.

HJ/FNA14000227000243

News Code 173554
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173554/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News