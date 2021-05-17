Czech envoy to Kuwait apologizes for posting Israeli flag

The ambassador of the Czech Republic to Kuwait apologized over an image he had posted online of him draped in the Israeli flag.

His action had drawn anger and harsh criticism among Kuwaitis over the image.

Martin Dvorak wrote an open letter posted on the embassy's Twitter account on Monday after Kuwaitis posted angry messages to his Instagram account, the Israeli regime media cited the Kuwaiti Alrai newspaper.

Dvorak wrote that his post inspired "understandable outrage and indignation among many people with regards to the current, deeply dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip."

The new round of conflict began after Hamas and Islamic Jihad gave Tel Aviv an ultimatum to withdraw its troops from Al-Aqsa mosque and release the Palestinian detainees. Prior to that, the Israeli security forces tried to forcefully evict Palestinian from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in holy Quds which was followed by the Palestinian resistance group's ultimatum.

More than 200 Palestinians have been martyred so far while thousands more are injured in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

In response, the Gaza Resistance forces have fired thousands of rockets towards occupied lands, killing and injuring dozens of Zionists. The conflict has also crippled the Israeli economy.

KI/FNA14000227000770