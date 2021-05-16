Israeli crimes result of treason of Century Deal compromisers

Speaking among senior commanders in a local ceremony on Sunday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that traitors of the region should know that blood of children of Gaza in Palestine will drown compromisers of ‘Deal of the Century’.

Islamic Republic of Iran considers continuation of crimes and atrocities of the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people as the result of procrastination and betrayal of compromisers of the Deal of the Century, Army commander emphasized.

Zionist regime, which was once dreaming of dominating the region, are now desperate and stuck in battle with the Resistance Front’s forces, he said, adding that the Zionist regime’s dream of the Nile to the Euphrates has been mitigated to the nightmare of maintaining Israeli terrorist garrison.

Of course, traitors and compromisers of the region should know that pure blood of children of Gaza will drown compromisers of the Deal of the Century and Islamic Republic of Iran regards continuation of the crimes of the Zionist regime ‘as result of procrastination and betrayal of compromisers of the Deal of the Century, Army Chief Commander Major General Mousavi reiterated.

