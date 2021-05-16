UAE coop. with Zionists militarily in attack on Gaza, Quds

Some informed sources in one of the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region report that the UAE has cooperated militarily with the Zionist regime in the war it has started against the occupied Quds and the Gaza Strip.

"Flights between Abu Dhabi-Dubai and Tel Aviv have increased dramatically in recent days so that Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed can support his allies in the occupying territories," Aden News reported that Al-Shaheen, a well-known Omani user, announced this news in his Twitter account.

"Although many Americans and Europeans have left [occupied Palestine], the flights which transfer missile and spare parts to occupied lands continue between the two brotherly regimes at the generous initiative of a Sheikh who ordered at all costs to help Tel Aviv and Netanyahu," he added.

Meanwhile, a Zionist media outlet revealed today that a senior UAE official had warned Hamas leaders about the fate of the infrastructure projects that the UAE had promised to implement in Gaza.

Following the normalization of the UAE's relations with the Israeli regime and the signing of the Abraham Accords, the UAE was in contact with the Hamas movement under the pretext of improving the lives of the residents of the Gaza Strip regarding the implementation of possible infrastructure projects in Gaza, News of Israel reported.

The news comes as the UAE began working closely with the Zionist regime to seize Palestinian real estate in Quds before a new round of clashes between Zionist military forces and settlers against the Palestinians began. There are numerous reports of the UAE using foreign counterfeit companies to help domestic and Zionist brokers persuade Palestinians to sell their houses.

The UAE and Bahrain signed an agreement on the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime in the White House at the end of Donald Trump's presidency, by making their diplomatic relations public.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

As of Sunday morning, 174 Palestinians, including 47 children and 29 women have been martyred and 1200 have been wounded since hostilities flared up last Monday.

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 13 Palestinians.

ZZ/FNA14000226000506