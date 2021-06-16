Signs of crisis appeared in Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi ties

Hebrew-language sources reported on Wednesday that Zionist Minister of Environment Tamar Zandberg opposed the oil transfer agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.

Following the decision of the Israeli Minister of Environment, signs of a diplomatic crisis have appeared in the relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, Zionist newspaper "Israel Hayom" reported.

According to the report, Zionist Minister of Environment Tamar Zandberg called for the cancellation of an agreement recently signed between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, an agreement that made it possible for the UAE to export oil to the world through the occupied lands and territories.

Zionist sources recently reported in connection with the agreement that the Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv agreement has entered the implementation phase.

According to the sources, a giant Emirati tanker entered the port of "Eilat" in the past few days, which was pumping 6,000 tons of oil per hour through "Eilat-Ashkelon" pipeline.

Last September, UAE and the Zionist regime, through the mediation of former US President Donald Trump, signed an agreement and formally normalized their diplomatic relations.

