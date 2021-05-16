Syria says ready to give 'any assistance' to Palestine

After the National Salvation Government in Yemen and the Sadr movement in Iraq and their declaration of readiness to help Palestine, Syria is the third country to talk of its readiness to help Palestine in the face of the Zionist regime's war.

The Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad made the comments in a meeting with the Director-General of the Political Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Anwar Abdul Hadi in Damascus on Sunday.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed recent Palestine developments and Mekdad stressed that Syria is ready to provide any requested assistance to Palestine.

He described the Palestinian people's resistance against the Zionist regime's aggression as miraculous, saying, "It is a miracle to face and confront the Israeli military equipment which receives backing from the United States."

According to Sputnik's Arabic-language website, the top Syrian diplomat added, "We are ready to provide anything requested to Palestine because Palestine is our first and foremost issue."

The Syrian Foreign Minister also praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and stressed that Syria will spare no efforts to stand by the Palestinian people in their legitimate and national struggle against the Zionist regime.

