Tehran to host intl. expo of Eurasian states capabilities

As Kazem Jalali said, the International Exhibition of Capabilities of Eurasian Member States will be held from May 18 to 21, 2021 at the Tehran International Exhibition.

According to Jalali, Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will take part in the event.

Qatar, Oman, Turkey, India, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Afghanistan have also been invited to the exhibition by Iran Trade Promotion Organization, he added.

Back in February, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich said the Eurasian countries attach significance to their relations with Iran, seeking to expand such ties in different economic spheres.

In May 2018, after two years of negotiations, Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union signed an interim agreement to establish a free trade zone, which was implemented on October 27, 2019.

The agreement is set to become a free trade agreement after three years and negotiations between the two sides.

HJ/5185845