Iranian energy ministry hails water coop. with Azerbaijan

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of water cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan on the joint operation of Aras and Mill-Moghan dams, he said: “Undoubtedly, relying on the experiences of experts and specialists of the two countries in the field of technical cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, more can be done regarding dams and hydropower plants built on Aras River”.

Also the managing director of Iran Water Resources Management Company, Taqizadeh Khamesi said: “In the past 50 years, experts from the two countries have had constructive interactions in the operation of the Aras Dam, which have helped ease the regional water tensions and drought”.

He praised the efforts of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Water and Energy Commission, saying that the collaboration on the use of the Aras River is a turning point in the cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in the joint use of border water resources.

The ceremony was held today, Monday, in the presence of the Iranian Energy Minister and the Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

HJ/IRN84350051