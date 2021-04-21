Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor to become operational soon

Director-General of Transit at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Tarafo made the announcement in an interview with Mehr News Agency, saying, "The Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor will be set up in order to develop the transport diplomacy of the member countries and their joint benefit from comparative advantages and promotion of competitive advantages."

"After the proposal of this initiative by our country (as the trustee of the agreement) in 2016 and after holding four rounds of expert talks in Tehran, Sofia, Tbilisi and Tehran, respectively, the fifth round of negotiations with the participation of delegations from Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Bulgaria and Greece was held on Monday in Yerevan," he added.

"Given its economic efficiency and security, the launch of this corridor will increase the speed of Asian trade with Europe and this attractiveness will create more and more attachment of the transit with regional and international trade between Iran and the countries of the South Caucasus and the Black Sea," the official noted.

He emphasized that the Persian Gulf-Black Sea Corridor agreement can be acceded to by other countries if the members agree.

