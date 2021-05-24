Iran intends to use Armenian route in part of N-S corridor

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Monday before his trip to Armenia.

Turning to the efforts and measures taken by the government to develop trade and business relations with other countries, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that establishing widespread and expensive interaction with the world countries especially neighboring states is one of the pivotal strategies of the government of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has currently followed up bilateral and multilateral talks and interactions with other countries in the world especially neighboring countries with a focus on boosting trade, business, transportation and transit ties, the minister emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to his visit to Armenia and stated, “According to the scheduled plan, officials of the two countries of Iran and Armenia will hold bilateral talks on relevant issues in this visit.”

Referring to the cultural affinity of Islamic Republic of Iran and Armenia, he said, "Apart from the fact that some Armenians live in Iran, there is a kinship and cultural connection between the two countries, so that it is necessary that cultural interaction between people of the two countries should be facilitated and stronger infrastructures must be created between the two countries to expand freight and passenger exchanges.”

The use of Armenian route for a part of North-South corridor is one of the main issues that will be discussed between Iranian and Armenian officials in this visit, he said, adding that this visit also would bring about positive effects both culturally, socially and economically.

MA/DOLAT.ir