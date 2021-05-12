Iran ready to support Palestinian people, resistance

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziad Nakhaleh on Wednesday on a visit to Syria and after meeting with President Assad and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

In the telephone conversation with Nakhaleh, who is in Beirut, Zarif stressed the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian people and resistance.

The top Iranian diplomat praised the patience and resistance of the Palestinian people and stressed Iran's readiness to support the Palestinian people and the resistance.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, for his part, expressed his appreciation to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continued support.

KI/5210984