Tehran ready for close ties with Riyadh: Zarif

"We are ready for a close relationship with Saudi Arabia as we have always been ready," Zarif said in Damascus.

"We have had talks with Saudi Arabia and we hope that these contacts will be fruitful through further cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia for peace and security in the region," he said hoping that Tehran-Riyadh talks would end in favor of Yemen, which is suffering from a great humanitarian catastrophe.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Zarif arrived in Syria on Wed. to meet with high-ranking Syrian government officials and exchange views on bilateral and regional issues, as well as to review the latest developments in the occupied territories and the Zionist regime's encroachments on Muslim shrines.

In recent weeks, the Iranian Foreign Minister has traveled to Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, and Oman as part of Ramadan diplomacy, meeting with officials in those countries to discuss bilateral issues and regional and international developments.

