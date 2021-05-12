Zarif, Syrian president meet to discuss bilateral ties, coop.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat expressed his satisfaction with the preparation of the Syrian government for holding the presidential elections and expressed hope for the successful holding of the elections.

Zarif also announced the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the elections in Syria.

The foreign minister referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories and against the innocent people of Palestine and condemned the actions of the Israeli regime.

He further called on the international organizations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take action and protect the rights of the Palestinian people and Holy Quds.

He stressed the role of the leading countries in the Resistance Front in that regard.

The issues of bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the economic and cultural fields, as well as the follow-up on the opening of Iran's consulates in the cities of Aleppo and later Latakia, were among the other issues brought up by Zarif in the meeting.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also briefed the Syrian President on the latest developments in the Vienna nuclear talks between Iran and the P4+1, as well as the regional movements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in relations with other countries in the region.

During the meeting, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed his satisfaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Syria in the fight against ISIL, and attached great importance to Zarif's visit before the Syrian presidential election, as well as the situation in the occupied territories, and briefed the Iranian foreign minister on Syria's perspective on different issues.

