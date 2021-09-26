Syria welcomes improving ties between Iran, Arab states

Speaking in an interview with Al-Mayadeen on Sun., Faisal Mekdad Foreign Minister of Arab Republic of Syria reiterated that Syria welcomes any integration between Islamic Republic of Iran and Arab countries.

The top Syrian diplomat poited to Iran’s sending of fuel to Lebanon via Syria’s Baniyas port, saying that Syria does not fear the Israeli regime to bomb Baniyas to prevent Iranian fuel from reaching Lebanon.

"We are neither afraid of Israel nor its backers ... When we support the Lebanese brothers, we do not think about its dangers," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Syrian foreign minister said that his country welcomes rapprochement between Iran and Arab states and added that Islamic Republic of Iran has supported Arabs and stood by Syrian and Palestinian nations, so that "we must respond properly to the good behavior of Iran."

