IRGC to support Palestinian Resistance stronger than before

Following the Ramadan intifada and the escalation of the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine and the martyrdom of dozens of Palestinian men, women and children in the brutal Zionist aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other parts of the occupied territories, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement on Wednesday.

"The Ramadan intifada and the spread of new dimensions of Resistance and protest of the oppressed and innocent people of Palestine against the occupiers of Al-Quds with the brutal attack of the Zionist regime on Al-Aqsa Mosque and other areas that led to the martyrdom of dozens of defenseless men, women and children, hurt the feelings and emotions of the Islamic Ummah and the right-seekers of the world, and made more apparent the evil nature of usurper Israel and its evil supporters," the statement read.

"We warn the American terrorist regime and the criminal rulers of the White House, as the main supporters of the Zionists, who, through the deception of the leaders of some Arab countries, have become the guarantors of the Zionist regime's atrocities and deplorable crimes that the withdrawal of the country's military which can be a message of peace, security and tranquility for the people of the region, is the definite strategy of the Islamic Ummah, and they should not further embarrass the people of their country in the eyes of the world public opinion," it added.

The IRGC also strongly condemned the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, assuring Palestine that it continues to support and accompany them with greater intelligence and power than ever before.

