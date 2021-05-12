  1. Politics
May 12, 2021, 2:51 PM

Protest in Cape Town in solidarity with Palestinians

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Cape Town in South Africa in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The most recent violence began as Israeli police clashed with Palestinians protesting the eviction of several families from the al-Quds neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in favor of Israeli settlers. Over the weekend, hundreds were injured as protests took place outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched rockets into occupied territories on Monday and continued the barrage on Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza demolished a 12-story high-rise.

