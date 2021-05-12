Protestors in Kuwait, Qatar announce unity with Palestinians

As the Zionist regime intensified its aggression against the Palestinians in occupied Quds and Gaza Strip, hundreds of people in Kuwait and Qatar demonstrated in the streets in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Hundreds of Kuwaitis gathered on Tuesday evening in Al-Erada Squar near Kuwait Majlis al-Ummah (parliament) to protest against the Zionist regime's aggression against the Palestinians in occupied lands and the Gaza Strip.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry allowed the rally to take place for 30 minutes.

On the same day, dozens of Qatari citizens and foreigners living in the country protested against the Zionist regime's aggression against the Palestinians, too.

Clashes between the Palestinians and the Zionist regime began on Monday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs of the Israeli regime's attack on the Gaza Strip has reached 35, including 12 children and three women. The number of injured has also reached 233.

According to Israeli regime television, about 1,000 missiles and rockets were fired at occupied lands in the past three days.

